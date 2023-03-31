Semi fire on I-65 backs up traffic

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday morning traffic was backed up on I-65 due to a vehicle fire.

According to Warren County EMA, I-65 southbound at the 26-mile marker had to be shut down for a semi on fire. Traffic was backed up for several miles due to the fire.

As of 8:45 a.m., Google Maps and Traffic showed traffic was backed up around Exit 26, to near Exit 30.

One lane of traffic is now open on I-65 southbound near Exit 26, but traffic is still backed up and moving slowly.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said to expect delays when traveling on I-65 southbound.

