WKU Softball game canceled; series with Charlotte pushed to doubleheader Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the inclement weather and field conditions in Bowling Green, Friday’s opening series game against Charlotte had been pushed to Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex. The Hilltoppers and 49ers will play a doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 1 p.m. CT.

The first game of the doubleheader will feature the Randi Drinnon trading card giveaway, while game two will display Kelsie Houchens’s trading card for fans. Bark in the Park will still take place, now good for both games on Saturday.

