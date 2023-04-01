Families remember Fort Campbell soldiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Campbell released Friday the names of the men and women killed in Wednesday’s helicopter crash. All of them were between the ages of 23 and 33. They are from all over the country.

One of them was Devyn Clark’s good friend. “Since I met Caleb, we just hit it off,” Clark said. “That was like my brother to me.”

Clark and Caleb Gore met at Fort Campbell in 2016. “It was a really big family we had,” Clark said. “A lot of love and people caring for each other. We looked out for each other’s backs.”

While Clark left the base a few years later, the two remain close. They talked just last week. “The group we have, we still talk to each other,” Clark said. “We still have the group chat and check on each other and make sure we are good.”

Wednesday night, 25-year-old Gore was among the nine killed when two Black Hawk helicopters crashed at Fort Campbell.

“At first, I did not want to believe it until Caleb’s dad put it out,” Clark said.

Gore’s dad told the NBC affiliate in Raleigh that Gore was married and originally from Wayne County, North Carolina. “He was everything that a father could possibly ask for a son to be,” his dad said.

A second victim identified by family, 30-year-old Taylor Mitchell, is from Mountain Brook, Alabama. His brother said he was also married and in the Army for nine years. “This is a truly tragic loss for our families,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers.”

For Clark, it is his friend’s laugh and jokes that he will miss the most. “Think of the good times,” Clark said. “Remember the good memories because those are the things that cannot be taken away from you.”

