Glasgow man arrested following police pursuit

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop. Vincent was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit with police Thursday.

The Glasgow Police Department says officers located a vehicle being operated by Nathaniel Vincent and confirmed he had active warrants for his arrest.

Officials say they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and turned onto West Main Street before coming to a stop at the intersection of West Main Street and Industrial Drive.

Vincent was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police (1st Degree, Motor Vehicle), two counts of Wanton Endangerment (1st Degree), Reckless Driving, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief (1st Degree), Assault of a Police Officer (3rd Degree) and Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator License.

Vincent was also served the outstanding warrants.

