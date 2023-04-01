Hammer Throwers Shine on Rainy Day One of Hilltopper Relays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU swept the hammer throw among collegiate entries Friday after multiple weather delays on day one of the Hilltopper Relays.

Ajla Basic won the women’s hammer throw competition with a mark of 59.02m while Brett Brannon finished first among collegiate entries on the men’s side with a distance of 56.40. Kaison Barton finished behind Brannon by throwing 52.66m, and John Elam and Luke Stegman rounded out the sweep of the top four spots for WKU. Tayelor Thrasher-Walker finished second among collegiate entries on the women’s side, and Rachel Flinchum took ninth overall.

The other big event for the Hilltoppers on the day was the men’s 200M in which WKU swept the top-three spots. Gabriel Dozier claimed the victory with a time of 21.83, and was followed by Julian Klenner who clocked in at 21.91. Demetrius Rolle rounded out the top three at 22.10 seconds. Dailin Siggers also competed for the Tops, and won his heat with a time of 23.09.

The hammer throw was not the only throwing event in which WKU performed well as the Tops saw some big performances in the men’s shot put. Barton finished second with a distance of 15.25 meters, and Elam’s throw of 14.01 placed him fifth. Stegman also finished seventh in the event.

The Hilltopper Relays will resume Saturday morning at 9 a.m. CT. The Fastest Kid in Bowling Green event will take place at 11 a.m. CT, and the Hilltoppers will retire the jersey of Jesse Stuart at approximately 11:45 a.m. CT.

