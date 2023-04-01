KSP: Man arrested after making shooting threats against Scott Manufacturing

KSP: Man arrested after making shooting threats against Scott Manufacturing
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say a man was arrested Friday in Sebree after making shooting threats against a business and their employee.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police received a complaint from Scott Manufacturing in Sebree had been placed on lock down due to receiving threats.

Officials say authorities arrived on scene and through investigation, they discovered that 33-year-old Jordan Abel had been sending death threats to an employee at Scott Manufacturing and also threated to “shoot up” the business.

Authorities say Abel was found in Owensboro and charged with 27 counts of terroristic threatening in the third degree.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Damage reported in downtown Hopkinsville
According to Warren County EMA, I-65 southbound at the 26-mile marker had to be shut down for a...
Semi fire on I-65 backs up traffic
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Police respond.
UPDATE: KSP Post 3 investigating officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Sports betting now legal in the Commonwealth.
Sports betting is legal in Kentucky: What you need to know?
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Louisville woman escapes death after tree fell on her home
Drivers took to the track at NCM Motorsports Park's MVP Track Time
NCM Motorsports Park hosts MVP Track Time
Historic buildings damaged in Hopkinsville
Historic Hopkinsville downtown buildings suffer damage after Friday night storms
The National Corvette Motorsports Park hosts MVP Track Time for drivers all across the state...
NCM Motorsports Park hosts MVP Track Time