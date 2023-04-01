KSP: Man arrested after making shooting threats against Scott Manufacturing

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say a man was arrested Friday in Sebree after making shooting threats against a business and their employee.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police received a complaint from Scott Manufacturing in Sebree had been placed on lock down due to receiving threats.

Officials say authorities arrived on scene and through investigation, they discovered that 33-year-old Jordan Abel had been sending death threats to an employee at Scott Manufacturing and also threated to “shoot up” the business.

Authorities say Abel was found in Owensboro and charged with 27 counts of terroristic threatening in the third degree.

