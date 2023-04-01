New events debuting on the Derby Festival’s 2023 line-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is officially in full swing and there are even more events on the line-up for Festival fans of all ages to enjoy. New additions include a sneak peek of the Secretariat exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum, a silent disco, a soccer game, a car show, a drink and dessert cruise on the Belle of Louisville, and a gala. These are all part of the Festival’s schedule of more than 70 events produced each year in the month leading up to the first Saturday in May.

The new events on the Derby Festival’s Official Schedule of Events for 2023 include:

· Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Festival and soccer as Racing Louisville FC kicks off its 2023 season at home with an exciting matchup against Washington Spirit on April 1 at 3 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium. You can also purchase a limited-edition Racing Louisville/Kentucky Derby Festival scarf and warm-up top. Tickets and more info: RacingLouFC.com

· Be the first to experience the new, immersive Secretariat exhibit celebrating America’s horse at the Kentucky Derby Museum before it opens to the public on April 21. The Secretariat Bourbon Dinner & Exhibit Launch Party is April 20 from 6:15-9 p.m. (This event is SOLD OUT.) More info on the exhibit: DerbyMuseum.org

· The Belle of Louisville is helping kick off the Kentucky Derby Festival with a special post-luncheon cruise on April 21 after the They’re Off! Luncheon Presented by BAE Systems, Fifth Third Bank, and Heartland. The Derby, Drinks & Dessert Cruise is from 3-5 p.m. Head onboard the Belle for Kentucky-inspired desserts, live music by the Hot Sauce Brass Band, and horseracing-themed drinks and activities. You might even get to see a preview of the Thunder Over Louisville air show during the excursion. Tickets and more info: BelleOfLouisville.org.

· Louisville Silent Disco will be hosting a silent disco on April 27 and May 5 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the Grove at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront. Attendees can wear glowing wireless headphones and dance to music amongst other Fest-a-Ville goers. Admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin.

· The Athlete’s Derby Gala is on April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Mellwood Art Center, DaVinci Room. The event recognizes the talent, progress, and achievements of young athletes, students, women, and men in Kentucky with a goal to raise $150,000 for post-secondary scholarships for underserved students. Honoree: Darrell Griffith. Tickets are $150 per person; $1,000 for a table of eight. Produced by One Plus One Equals U, Inc. Tickets and more info: AthletesDerbyGala.com

· Check out exotic, muscle, imports, German and American cars from all across the region under the lights at the Exotic Cars & Coffee Car Show Presented by Liberty Federal Credit Union on April 29 from 4-8 p.m. at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront. Admission is free with a 2023 Pegasus Pin.

About Kentucky Derby Festival

2023 marks the 68th year of the Kentucky Derby Festival, a month-long celebration packed with 70+ events leading up to the first Saturday in May. As an independent community organization, it’s supported by 4,000 volunteers, more than 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships, and event participation. It entertains more than 1.5 million people every spring and has a local economic impact of more than $127 million. This involvement has made the Festival the largest single-attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.