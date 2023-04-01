St. Teresa’s Thrift Store finds a new home in Fairview Plaza

St. Teresa's Thrift Store will move to a new location in Fairview Plaza Shopping Center due to damages from the 2021 tornadoes.
By Derek Parham
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - St. Teresa’s Thrift Store will find a new home at the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center, following a notice that they will be displaced from their current location due to damage from the 2021 tornadoes.

Thrift store manager, Patty Polston, says that many of the stores that currently reside in the shopping center have already either moved to new locations or closed down after receiving the notice in November.

“Several of the stores were told that they needed to be relocated as of… they needed to be out by December. So we’ve got a bit of an extension because we did not receive as much damage as the other stores did,” said Polston.

While the nonprofit has secured a new building, Polston says that the new site is smaller than their current store, and needs renovations before they can move in.

She said, “It’s gonna be a little bit complicated because we’ve got over 22,000 square feet here, so it’s going to be a little bit of a chore to move, but with all of our employees and volunteers, and the community, we think it’ll be a smooth process.”

While the thrift store and donation center will need to move, the ministry’s food pantry will remain unchanged. In the meantime, the thrift store’s current location has remained open. When they do begin moving, Polston hopes that the Bowling Green community will continue to support them.

“A lot of the community, I don’t think realizes that we’re a nonprofit, Christian organization,” she said. “We rely totally on the community’s donations. All the funds that we raise here go right back out into the community.”

The store’s new location does not have an opening date yet, but Polston says that they are hoping for the end of May or early June. They intend to update their timeline through their social media pages as the date draws near.

