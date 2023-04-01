Strong/severe storms possible tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning included rain and rumbles of thunder before we had some dry slots this afternoon.

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Timing: 7PM-2AM

UPDATED TIME RISK: The highest risk for strong to severe storms will move into our area between 7PM TONIGHT and 2AM Saturday. The main risks will be damaging winds, flooding rainfall, hail, and tornadoes. You can stay weather aware by making sure your cellphone is charged before severe weather arrives, having a working weather radio or multiple ways to stay alert, staying indoors once storms arrive, and knowing your safe place in the event of severe weather. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these storms as they move into our area tonight.

This weekend looks cool and dry with temperatures in the 60s and plentiful sunshine. We’ll warm into the 70s and even near 80° by the middle of next week. The warmth will also bring an unsettled pattern to our area with chances for showers and storms.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Rain ending. Mostly sunny & breezy. High 61. Low 37. Winds W at 17 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 65. Low 49. Winds S at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A slight chance for showers in the PM. High 72. Low 60. Winds S at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low:52

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 83 (1929)

Record Low: 19 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 1.32″

Monthly Precip: 5.51″ (+0.97″)

Yearly Precip: 13.50″ (+1.25″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate

Tree pollen: Low

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 6 (High)

