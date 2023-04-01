Warren Co. officially names April, “Child Abuse Prevention Month”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County community leaders met this morning to sign a proclamation officially labeling April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosted a pinwheel planting after the event, placing 200 blue and white pinwheels outside their office in recognition of child abuse prevention.

Community Outreach Coordinator for BRAC-AC, Sabrina Durbin, said, “So we chose to do a pinwheel planting because a pinwheel signifies the joy and freeness that we would hope that every child would feel in their childhood, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Durbin says that Warren County is only the first this month to officially make the proclamation, and surrounding counties intend to follow suit. She, and others at BRAC-AC, hope that these steps will encourage local communities to take more active steps in child abuse prevention.

“There’s obviously more prevention work than any one of us can do. You’ve heard it said several times today that I can’t do everything alone, we can’t do everything alone, but every day, everybody can do something. So if we’re all working towards that goal, we’re going to make a difference,” said Durbin.

