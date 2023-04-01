Warren Co. officially names April, “Child Abuse Prevention Month”

BRAC-AC plants 200 pinwheels in recognition of children’s innocence
Local community leaders met this morning to sign a proclamation that officially labels April as "Child Abuse Prevention Month."
By Derek Parham
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County community leaders met this morning to sign a proclamation officially labeling April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosted a pinwheel planting after the event, placing 200 blue and white pinwheels outside their office in recognition of child abuse prevention.

Community Outreach Coordinator for BRAC-AC, Sabrina Durbin, said, “So we chose to do a pinwheel planting because a pinwheel signifies the joy and freeness that we would hope that every child would feel in their childhood, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Durbin says that Warren County is only the first this month to officially make the proclamation, and surrounding counties intend to follow suit. She, and others at BRAC-AC, hope that these steps will encourage local communities to take more active steps in child abuse prevention.

“There’s obviously more prevention work than any one of us can do. You’ve heard it said several times today that I can’t do everything alone, we can’t do everything alone, but every day, everybody can do something. So if we’re all working towards that goal, we’re going to make a difference,” said Durbin.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
UPDATE: KSP Post 3 investigating officer-involved shooting
David Darnell
Allen County officials searching for missing man
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency amid severe weather
The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a house fire on North Sunrise Drive Thursday...
BGFD responds to morning house fire
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky

Latest News

Firefighters Respond to Bowling Green Structure Fire
Firefighters Respond to Bowling Green Structure Fire
St. Teresa's thrift store will move to the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center following...
St. Teresa’s Thrift Store finds a new home in Fairview Plaza
Local business leaders and first responders came together on Friday at Highland Elementary...
Local businesses, agencies participate in career day at Highland Elementary
Man Arrested in Glasgow for Active Warrants
Man Arrested in Glasgow for Active Warrants