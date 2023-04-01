WKU Baseball drops series to (RV) Roadrunners on Saturday after 5-4 game two loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped game two of its weekend series to (RV) UTSA, 5-4, on Thursday afternoon in San Antonio, Texas at Roadrunner Field.

The loss drops the Hilltoppers to 16-12 (2-6 in C-USA) while the Roadrunners improve to 22-6 (7-1 in C-USA).

RHP Dawson Hall made his fourth straight Saturday start in his eighth appearance of the season on the bump. The freshman right-hander fanned four batters in 3.2 innings while surrendering five runs on five hits and three walks in his second consecutive losing decision. LHP Cam Tullar made the lone bullpen appearance in the final 4.1 frames allowing no runs on one hit and claiming three punch outs in relief of Hall.

At the dish, Lukas Farris was the only Hilltopper with a multi-hit performance in a 2-for-4 effort while also scoring one run of his own and Ty Batusich launched a solo home run to left in a 1-for-4 outing on the day.

SCORING SUMMARY

UTSA got on the board first with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead.

The Hilltoppers responded in the top of the third with an RBI walk with the bases loaded from Drew Reckart to tie it at 1-1.

A solo shot to left field from Ty Batusich gave WKU the lead in the top of the fourth, 2-1.

Four runs from the Roadrunners in the bottom of the fourth took back the lead at 5-2.

An RBI double from Brett Blomquist in the top of the sixth cut the deficit to just two to put the score at 5-3.

A sacrifice fly from Aidan Gilroy made it a one run game in the top of the ninth to put the score at 5-4, but the Tops offense stalled with two outs, resulting in the 5-4 loss to the Roadrunners.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers conclude their series with (RV) UTSA tomorrow, April 2, at 12:30 p.m. CT at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas.

