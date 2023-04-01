WKU Tennis winning streak is snapped after Losing to Middle Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continued its 2023 season on Friday afternoon, dropping a 4-3 match to Middle Tennessee. The Lady Toppers fall to 14-8 on the year, while the Blue Raiders improve to 10-7. The loss snaps a four-match WKU win streak.”Tough match we played very good doubles but lost 4 out of the first sets in singles,” said head coach Greg Davis. “I think when that happened we allowed them to take the momentum back in the match. Middle is a tough place to play. The team gave it everything until the end.”

The Lady Toppers won their fifth straight doubles point winning at No. 2 and No. 3. The Blue Raiders took the early edge winning 6-3 on court 1. The No. 3 pair of Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova matched Middle Tennessee’s win on court one with a 6-3 win. The No. 2 duo of Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada earned the doubles point for WKU, winning 6-4 to take the early lead.

Going into singles play with the 1-0 lead, the Lady Toppers fell victim to the tough road environment dropping four of six points. Zegada gave the Lady Toppers a 2-0 lead after winning on court six in dominating fashion, 6-0 in both games. Middle Tennessee then secured its first point on court four with a 6-3, 6-2 win. In the No. 2 spot the Blue Raiders won, 6-4 and 6-1, tying the match at two apiece.

Sunskrithi Damera secured what would be the Lady Topper’s final point of the night, winning 6-3 and 6-4. The victory marked Damera’s 10th win in the fifth slot. The Blue Raiders took the final two games of the match winning 4-3, to keep a perfect 7-0 home record.The Lady Toppers will return home and continue C-USA play with a visit from UAB on Saturday, April 8. First serve is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Final Results

Singles (Order of Finish: 6,4,2,5,3,1)1. Love-Star Alexis (MTSU) def. Paola Cortez (WKU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-5

2. Sana Garakani (MTSU) def. Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 6-4, 6-1

3. Muskan Gupta (MTSU) def. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

4. Noelle Mauro (MTSU) def. Sofia Blanco (WKU) 6-3, 6-2

5. Sunskrithi Damera (WKU) def. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt (MTSU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Cara Szilasi (MTSU) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles (Order of Finish: 1,3,2)

1. Love-Star Alexis/Muskan Gupta (MTSU) def. Paola Cortez/Sayda Hernandez (WKU) 6-32.

Samantha Martinez/Mariana Zegada (WKU) def. Sana Garakani/Noelle Mauro (MTSU) 6-43.

Sofia Blanco/Rachel Hermanova (WKU) def. Lilly-Sophie Schmidt/Cara Szilasi (MTSU) 6-3

