Catie Craig Notches Sixth Top 25 Finish of Year on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - By carding pars on 15 of 18 holes on Sunday afternoon, Lady Topper Golf sophomore Catie Craig notched her sixth top-25 finish of the season and was the team’s top finisher for the fourth time this year at The Bruzzy hosted by North Texas. WKU finished in 13th as a team at the highly competitive tournament, defeating Oklahoma and Miami.

”We were hoping to finish a little higher up on the leaderboard this week and unfortunately we didn’t get that done,” said head coach Adam Gary. “However, this was a really competitive tournament on a tough golf course. Hopefully, we can take this experience and be more prepared for a similar situation at conference in just two weeks. Once again, I’m proud of what Catie Craig has been able to do this season; a top-25 finish in a field this deep is a great accomplishment.”

Craig was the most consistent Lady Topper of the weekend, turning in another 3-over 73 in the final round. She had 15 pars and three bogeys to make up the score. Craig tied for 24th overall at the par-70, 5,976-yard Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club.

Senior Sarah Arnold joined in on the 3-over 73′s on Sunday afternoon. She had 16 pars on the course with just two hiccup-holes. She tied for 45th on the individual leaderboard.

Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett carded a 4-over 74, her best score of the tournament, in the final round. WKU counted freshman Sydney Hackett’s score to round out the scorecard as she posted a 6-over 76. Hackett tied for 57th while Barrett tied for 74th and freshman Averi cline tied for 77th.

The Lady Toppers will play at PGA National Golf Course for the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championship beginning on Thursday, April 13.

Results – Final

T24. Catie Craig– 73, 74, 73 – 220

T45. Sarah Arnold– 78, 74, 73 – 225

T57. Sydney Hackett– 78, 74, 76 – 228

T74. Kenlie Barrett– 78, 83, 74 – 235

T77. Averi Cline– 82, 73, 82 – 237

