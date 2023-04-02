Catie Craig Notches Sixth Top 25 Finish of Year on Sunday

Catie Craig notched her sixth top-25 finish of the season and was the team's top finisher for...
Catie Craig notched her sixth top-25 finish of the season and was the team's top finisher for the fourth time this year at The Bruzzy hosted by North Texas.(WKU Athletics)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - By carding pars on 15 of 18 holes on Sunday afternoon, Lady Topper Golf sophomore Catie Craig notched her sixth top-25 finish of the season and was the team’s top finisher for the fourth time this year at The Bruzzy hosted by North Texas. WKU finished in 13th as a team at the highly competitive tournament, defeating Oklahoma and Miami.

”We were hoping to finish a little higher up on the leaderboard this week and unfortunately we didn’t get that done,” said head coach Adam Gary. “However, this was a really competitive tournament on a tough golf course. Hopefully, we can take this experience and be more prepared for a similar situation at conference in just two weeks. Once again, I’m proud of what Catie Craig has been able to do this season; a top-25 finish in a field this deep is a great accomplishment.”

Craig was the most consistent Lady Topper of the weekend, turning in another 3-over 73 in the final round. She had 15 pars and three bogeys to make up the score. Craig tied for 24th overall at the par-70, 5,976-yard Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club.

Senior Sarah Arnold joined in on the 3-over 73′s on Sunday afternoon. She had 16 pars on the course with just two hiccup-holes. She tied for 45th on the individual leaderboard.

Fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett carded a 4-over 74, her best score of the tournament, in the final round. WKU counted freshman Sydney Hackett’s score to round out the scorecard as she posted a 6-over 76. Hackett tied for 57th while Barrett tied for 74th and freshman Averi cline tied for 77th.

The Lady Toppers will play at PGA National Golf Course for the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championship beginning on Thursday, April 13.

Results – Final

T24. Catie Craig– 73, 74, 73 – 220

T45. Sarah Arnold– 78, 74, 73 – 225

T57. Sydney Hackett– 78, 74, 76 – 228

T74. Kenlie Barrett– 78, 83, 74 – 235

T77. Averi Cline– 82, 73, 82 – 237

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Warren County EMA, I-65 southbound at the 26-mile marker had to be shut down for a...
Semi fire on I-65 backs up traffic
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Damage reported in downtown Hopkinsville
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Glasgow Police say officers located a vehicle being operated by Nathaniel Vincent, and...
Glasgow man arrested following police pursuit

Latest News

The WKU Softball team dropped the series against Charlotte 2-1 at the WKU Softball Complex.
WKU Softball drops series to Charlotte
Kids from all over the region competed in heats categorized by grade to take the title.
WKU Track & Field holds annual “Fastest Kid in Bowling Green” event
Lukas Farris was the only Hilltopper with a multi-hit performance in a 2-for-4 effort while...
WKU Baseball dropped game two of its weekend series to (RV) UTSA, 5-4
WKU honored 1974 NCAA Shot Put National Champion Jesse Stuart Saturday by retiring a jersey in...
WKU retires jersey of Jesse Stuart on final day of Hilltopper Relays