Historic Hopkinsville downtown buildings suffer damage after Friday night storms

By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Friday night storms damaged historic buildings in downtown Hopkinsville.

As people woke up Saturday morning, they came out to assess what was left. While on the ground, WSMV4 saw a steeple off a church, trees on homes and a clock tower downtown saw some destruction.

The business with the most damage was The Mixer.

Brick by brick people came out Saturday to help clean up what was left of the restaurant.

Hal McCoy was a block away Friday night when a sound stopped him.

“We were getting ready to go to bed and I heard this big “kaboom!” and I thought it was our building,” McCoy said.

He would find out it wasn’t his home, but the building he owned a block away, which houses The Mixer. The second floor of the restaurant was wiped away after the wind broke windows and built up inside around 11 p.m. Friday night.

“Once the wind gets in there, with a high-velocity wind it just explodes and it blew the roof off,” McCoy said.

“Actually, we ate inside at 7:30, me and my wife did,” Hopkinsville Mayor James Knight said

Mayor Knight was at the restaurant Friday night. Saturday morning, he assessed the damage of not only The Mixer, but everywhere around the city.

“We have our clock tower, it’s damaged,” Mayor Knight said. “And after it was damaged, we have other things that – we have a lot of trees down.”

He said rebuilding starts right away, which was seen by crews working Saturday morning.

“Everything on the first floor generally is intact,” McCoy said regarding The Mixer, which he already plans to bring back. “We’re thinking about redoing the brick up about eight-foot tall, pitch the roof off all the way back and then tear off the back portion of the building.”

He says it will be a one-story building, so they don’t have to tell this story again.

The Hopkinsville Fire Department said there were two men inside The Mixer during the storm. They said there were no injuries.

The only injury reported was a woman who was sent to the hospital from broken glass. She is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

