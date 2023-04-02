More rain on the way this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were pleasant and dry with temperatures reaching 70° for your Saturday!

An unsettled pattern moves into the area starting Monday (WBKO)

Sunday will be another winner with gorgeous sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. Rain returns to the area Monday morning, you’ll want the umbrella for your morning commute. Tuesday looks to stay dry until the evening and overnight hours, we are watching yet another system that could bring strong storms to our area Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday could reach 80°! The end of the workweek looks calmer with fewer chances for rain and cooler temperatures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 65. Low 49. Winds S at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A slight chance for showers in the PM. High 72. Low 60. Winds S at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms late. Breezy. High 80. Low 65. Winds S at 16 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 49

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 87 (1905)

Record Low: 19 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 13.94″ (+1.55″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: Moderate-High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 6 (High)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.