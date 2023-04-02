NCM Motorsports Park hosts MVP Track Time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum’s Motorsports Park hosted MVP Track Time on Saturday, April 1, for drivers all across the Commonwealth and beyond.

Drivers at the Motorsports Park were hitting top speeds all day long.

“Today we have got a track day in, so it’s a high-performance drivers education event,” said Zachary Rackovan, General Manager of the NCM Motorsports Park. “MVP Track Time is a local area club that brings drivers to the track. They are out cutting laps on the track, getting the opportunity to drive their cars fast and learn a little bit while they are doing it.”

MVP Track Time gave participants the opportunity to enjoy their cars and improve their high-speed driving skills. This meant drivers were behind the wheel of all different types of cars.

“We will see everything from a Mazda Miata, which is an absolutely fantastic car to turn into a track car and bring it out here,” said Rachovan. “All the way to ZO6 Corvettes, those real fire-breathing dragon sports cars and everything in between.”

Although the fast cars and loud engines are enticing, it was not the only reason to partake in this event. It served as a chance for the already tight-knit car community to get even closer.

“The people show up for the love of motorsport a love of the racetrack,” said Rachovan. “A lot of the times, it is a fellowship with like-minded individuals that like to go fast, that like the cars, like the driving experience. It’s like our version of golf except we’re just doing it with a little more gasoline and a little more tire squeal.”

The NCM Motorsports Park has events just like this decorating its calendar for the foreseeable months.

For more information on these events, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.