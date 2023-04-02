WKU retires jersey of Jesse Stuart on final day of Hilltopper Relays

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU honored 1974 NCAA Shot Put National Champion Jesse Stuart Saturday by retiring a jersey in his honor as the 2023 Hilltopper Relays concluded.

Stuart was joined by several friends and member of his family as Director of Athletics Todd Steward, Associate Athletic Director John McCammon and Head Track & Field Coach Brent Chumbley presented him with a plaque and unveiled his retired jersey.

WKU Track & Field also held their annual “Fastest Kid in Bowling Green” event on Saturday where kids from all over the region competed in heats categorized by grade to take the title. All participants were cheered on down the home stretch by the community, WKU Athletics members, and Big Red.

In addition to the memorable jersey retirement and “Fastest Kid in Bowling Green” event, WKU performed well in all events throughout the day. Luke Stegman started the day for the Hilltoppers by winning the men’s discus with a distance of 48.15m. John Elam finished close behind with a mark of 42.35m which placed him third in the event.

In other field events, All-American Katie Isenbarger claimed victory in the women’s high jump with a height of 1.77m. Grace Turner finished fifth in the same event to start what would be a big day. Turner also finished second in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.50m, and placed second in the women’s javelin at 30.55m. Isenbarger also finished sixth in the javelin.

It was also a big day in the running events for WKU with multiple victories scattered throughout the day. After Stuart’s jersey retirement, WKU’s men won the 4x100m relay with a time of 41.30. That team was made up of Dailin Siggers, Julian Klenner, Gabrielle Dozier and Demetrius Rolle. Then, in the final running event of the day, Dozier, Klenner, Rafael Teodoro da Silva and Zack Martinez combined to win the 4x400m relay.

Rolle, Klenner and Martinez would all go on to have individual wins throughout the day after helping win two relays. Rolle won the men’s 100m with a time of 10.49 while Klenner claimed victory in the men’s 400m with a time of 48.02. Martinez would take home the win in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 54.31, and Dalton Lesher also got in on the victories by clocking in at 1:57.29 to win the men’s 800m.

On the women’s side, Addie Frisch finished third in the 1500m with a time of 5:09.31 and Madison Rabe took third in the 400m hurdles by clocking in at 1:08.18.The Hilltoppers also honored their senior class Saturday halfway through the meet. The list of seniors recognized included Katie Isenbarger, Carley Maskos, Samyzia Sears, Tayelor Thrasher-Walker, Jenna Vaughn, Brett Brannon, John Elam, Miles Huff, Steven Simmons and Rafael Teodoro da Silva.

WKU Will now prepare for the Joe Walker Invitational, hosted by Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

