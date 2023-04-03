AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday will have chances for scattered showers until more widespread rain and storms move in during the morning hours.

We are watching yet another system that could bring strong storms to our area Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, the severe weather threat is staying to our west and northwest. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday could reach 80°! The end of the workweek and this weekend looks calmer with fewer chances for rain and cooler temperatures. There will be lots of time to get outside and enjoy the spring blooms after the rain passes!

