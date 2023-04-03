Buddy House members paint mugs to be sold at The Good Stuff Coffee

Buddy House members painted mugs to sell at The Good Stuff Coffee as a new, long-standing fundraiser.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Buddy House began what they hope will be a long-lasting relationship with The Good Stuff Coffee and The Painting Place, painting mugs to be sold at the coffee shop.

“We’re a new business, and we really just want to be part of the community and have the community be a part of us, and this is a great way to raise awareness,” said Rob Morrison, a partner with The Good Stuff.

Stephanie Morton, executive director for The Buddy House, believes that opportunities like these are essential for their members, building a sense of independence and entrepreneurship.

Morton said, “What it does for our guys is, it builds their self-esteem and self-image. They get excited, they’re now professional artists, so this is a big thing. Their pieces are selling and they’re available at regular intervals. So it really just helps them grow with their positive attitude about themselves.”

These projects give members the opportunity to express their interests through their designs, while also challenging their artistic abilities through new mediums.

“The paint doesn’t look the same when you put it on the pottery as when it comes out of the kiln. So, you have to think about what it’s going to look like before it actually looks like what it’s going to look like if that makes sense,” said Jensine Robinson, an artist with The Painting Place.

The mugs will be fired at The Painting Place’s kiln, then dried before being put up for sale at The Good Stuff Coffee on Nashville Road. All proceeds from the sales will go directly back to the Buddy House. Once the mugs are sold, the nonprofits and businesses intend to partner again to make the mugs available year-round.

Oher works of art by Buddy House members can be found on their website.

