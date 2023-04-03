Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky hosts annual Easter Scavenger Hunt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky hosted its fourth Easter Scavenger Hunt all over the city of Bowling Green just one week from Easter Sunday.

The scavenger hunt gave both children and adults with Down Syndrome an opportunity to celebrate the holiday while exploring the city of Bowling Green.

The organization posted some clues on its Facebook page, hinting at some of the hiding spots of some Easter treats.

Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky used their many partners in the community as these hiding spots. They hoped it would let those involved in the hunt know that the community has their back.

“They just love having to answer the clues because we do a hint page, and it gives them a chance to kind of learn about Bowling Green and kind of learn some of the things around town,” said Stephanie Morton, Executive Director for Down Syndrome for Southern Kentucky. “This year we are hoping they see how many partners we have in the community.”

Down Syndrome of Southern Kentucky is consistently hosting events just like this for the Down Syndrome community in Bowling Green and plans to hold the scavenger hunt once again next year.

