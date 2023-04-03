Local fire official talks brush fire prevention

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There have been several brush fires in the Warren County area during March and the beginning of April.

Public Information Officer for the Barren River Fire Department, Brad Frogge, says he finds the biggest cause of brush fires to be wind blowing flammable debris into dry areas.

“A cigarette, a downed power line, they will get into an area that’s not normally where you would go to fight a fire. It’s blown it over into an open field, into a woodland, into a wood line,” Frogee said.

Because of this Frogge advises being weather aware before burning.

“If there’s any doubt thereof ‘maybe I shouldn’t burn today’ or ‘it’s a little windy today,’ don’t burn, especially during the day,” Frogge said. “A lot of volunteer fire departments during the day don’t have the adequate manpower to respond.”

Frogge also advises those who live in dry areas or near brush lines to clear a path to help stop possible fires from approaching the home.

“Some people that I’m familiar with, they go through and they will actually create firebreaks themselves, they’ll grade down and they’ll keep that lane graded down throughout the year,” Frogge said. “If there is a case of a brush fire, that kind of gives them that self-protection ahead of time.”

If you see a brush fire but are unaware of the exact location, Frogge says to find any indicators of a location, like mile markers or road signs, and report it to officials immediately.

“You can tell them that and tell them the kind of a general direction of where that fire is from your location, from that address that you’re sitting at, or that mile marker that you’re sitting at,” Frogge said. “They can look down on their dispatch, they can pull up that area, and look to see maybe what that nears the roadway is to make access to it.”

Above all else, Frogge says no matter the size, always call professionals in the event of a fire.

“We don’t mind if we come out and it’s just a small 10 by 10 spot of fire. We’d rather keep it at that 10 by 10 spot a fire than have two, three plus acres on fire,” Frogge said. “You do not want to try and fight it yourself, and get to the point where ‘I can’t put it out, it’s out of my control’ then call 911.”

Until April 30 it is illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., per the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

For a full list of the division’s restrictions and burning tips, visit their website.

