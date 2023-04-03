Lost River Cave to celebrate “Earth Week”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you ask anybody at Lost River Cave, every day is Earth Day. So instead of one day, the park takes the time in April to celebrate “Earth Week.”

Lost River Cave will be hosting a week of events April 17 through 23, to help celebrate Mother Earth.

Family and friends are invited to help in the park’s meadow restoration, learn about nocturnal insects, and participate in a native plant sale.

While some activities will be more intense than others, like helping remove the invasive wintercreeper, Director of Philanthropy Katie Cielinski assures there’s something for all ages.

“If you’re young or old, you want to get down in the dirt, you want to pull invasive plants, or you want to help greet people,” Cielinski said. “We need folks that will walk people through and give them the information on what plants are good, what plants are bad, and that can be very easy and not very physical.”

For more information on the event, visit the Lost River Cave website.

