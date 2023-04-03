Lost River Cave to celebrate “Earth Week”

Family and friends are invited to help in the park’s meadow restoration, learn about nocturnal...
Family and friends are invited to help in the park’s meadow restoration, learn about nocturnal insects, and participate in a native plant sale.(WBKO)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you ask anybody at Lost River Cave, every day is Earth Day. So instead of one day, the park takes the time in April to celebrate “Earth Week.”

Lost River Cave will be hosting a week of events April 17 through 23, to help celebrate Mother Earth.

Family and friends are invited to help in the park’s meadow restoration, learn about nocturnal insects, and participate in a native plant sale.

While some activities will be more intense than others, like helping remove the invasive wintercreeper, Director of Philanthropy Katie Cielinski assures there’s something for all ages.

“If you’re young or old, you want to get down in the dirt, you want to pull invasive plants, or you want to help greet people,” Cielinski said. “We need folks that will walk people through and give them the information on what plants are good, what plants are bad, and that can be very easy and not very physical.”

For more information on the event, visit the Lost River Cave website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Teresa's thrift store will move to the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center following...
St. Teresa’s Thrift Store finds a new home in Fairview Plaza
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Suspects wanted in Southern Kentucky drug case arrested this weekend
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
According to Warren County EMA, I-65 southbound at the 26-mile marker had to be shut down for a...
Semi fire on I-65 backs up traffic
Glasgow Police say officers located a vehicle being operated by Nathaniel Vincent, and...
Glasgow man arrested following police pursuit

Latest News

Public Information Officer for the Barren River Fire Department, Brad Frogge, advises those who...
Local fire official talks brush fire prevention
Greenview Regional Hospital Recognized by Health Grades
Greenview Regional Hospital Recognized by Health Grades
Damages from Friday's Storm in Kentucky
Damages from Friday's Storm in Kentucky
Lost River Cave to Celebrate "Earth Week"
Lost River Cave to Celebrate "Earth Week"