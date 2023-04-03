More Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mild conditions will continue overnight Monday with even warmer weather expected Tuesday. High’s will climb into the lower 80s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. We cant rule out a stray thunderstorm developing tomorrow, but better chances for storms will come Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. The Storms Prediction Center has placed our area in a Slight Risk for Severe Storms including the possibility of isolated tornado spin ups, straight line winds, hail and heavy rains. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday!

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Mild - Low 59 Winds S 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly Sunny, Warm w/ a stray T/Storm poss. - High 83 Winds S 15-20 mph Gusts 30mph

Wednesday: Strong Storms Possible. High 80 Winds S 15-20 MPH

