Rain moves in for this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a wonderful sunny Sunday out there today with highs in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will bring cloudier skies and a slight chance for scattered showers.

Storm chances go up as we head toward the middle of the week

Tuesday will have chances for scattered showers until more widespread rain and storms move in during the overnight hours. We are watching yet another system that could bring strong storms to our area Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday could reach 80°! The end of the workweek and this weekend looks calmer with fewer chances for rain and cooler temperatures. There will be lots of time to get outside and enjoy the spring blooms after the rain passes!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A slight chance for showers. High 70. Low 60. Winds S at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early, then storms late. Breezy. High 80. Low 65. Winds S at 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms likely. Breezy. High 80. Low 50. Winds SW at 18 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 43

Record High: 88 (1946)

Record Low: 23 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.28″)

Yearly Precip: 13.94″ (+1.41″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 5 (Moderate)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.