Russellville Lady Panthers win 4th Region All “A” Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Lady Panthers won the 4th Region All “A” Softball Tournament for the third year in a row after beating Clinton County and Todd County Central.

This is also the 4th time in the last five years the Lady Panthers have won it.

In the first game, the Lady Panthers took on Clinton County and put on a dominant display of firepower on both sides of the ball. Senior pitcher A’miyah Collier was feeling it on the mound, pitching all seven innings with five strikeouts, and only allowing five hits and two runs. Not only was she great pitching, but in the batters box she went 2-2 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI’s. She had two more at bats but she was walked.

Catcher Jaylah Kees also provided the offense, going 1-4 with 3 RBI’s, which all helped the Lady Panthers to an 8-2 victory.

Then in the championship game against Todd County Central, Collier pitcher another complete game, this time with seven strike outs and only allowing four hits and one run. Freshman Ja’eda Poindexter led the way this time going 2-4 with an RBI, hitting a double and a triple.

Jaylah Kees and Madison Penrod also drove in runs across home plate, helping Russellville win 5-1.

Russellville will play in the All “A” State Tournament starting on April 29 at Jack Fischer Park in Owensboro.

