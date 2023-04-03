TriStar Greenview named a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient by Healthgrades

TriStar Greenview
TriStar Greenview(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.

This distinction places TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital among the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades.

“Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do at TriStar Greenview,” said Mike Sherrod, chief executive officer of TriStar Greenview. “We continually look for ways to improve our processes and ensure that patients receive the best care. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible outcomes for those who choose us for care.”

The Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award evaluates the safety and quality of care at a hospital by measuring the rate at which serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events occurred in the hospital.

