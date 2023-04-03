WKU Baseball announces schedule change for Middle Tennessee Series

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball announces schedule changes for this upcoming home series against Middle Tennessee this weekend.

The Hilltoppers and Blue Raiders will now play Thursday, Friday and Saturday instead of Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Nick Denes Field.

Originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. contest on Friday, a 4 p.m. contest on Saturday, and a 1 p.m. contest on Sunday, the teams will now play at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, with the series finale beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Updated Schedule

Thursday, April 6 – WKU vs. Middle Tennessee – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 7 – WKU vs. Middle Tennessee – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 – WKU vs. Middle Tennessee – 1 p.m.

