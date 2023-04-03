WKU Baseball drops series finale to UTSA

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Apr. 2, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series finale at (RV) UTSA, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio, Texas.

The loss drops the Hilltoppers to 16-13 (2-7 C-USA) while the Roadrunners improve to 23-6 (8-1 C-USA).

LHP Devyn Terbrak made his seventh straight Sunday start of the season on the rubber for the Hilltoppers. The senior left-hander surrendered six runs (five earned) on 11 hits without a walk while fanning two batters in 4.1 innings of work receiving just his second losing decision of the season. Three Hilltoppers saw action in relief of Terbrak in Evan Jones, Mason Burns, and CJ Weins. The three combined for two strikeouts in 3.2 frames while allowing one run on one hit and one walk.

Offensively, two Hilltoppers produced multi-hit efforts, led by a 2-for-4 outing from Ty Crittenberger, knocking a double and an RBI single to go along with a run scored of his own. Tristin Garcia had the only other RBI with a single to center in a 1-for-4 performance on the day.

The Roadrunners marked first in the bottom of the second inning with a two-RBI single to take a 2-0 lead. WKU responded in the top of the third with a couple of RBI singles to tie the game at 2-2. UTSA struck for one more in the bottom of the third frame with a sacrifice fly to get the go-ahead run and take back the lead, 3-2.

A leadoff solo shot, an RBI double, and an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth extended the lead to 6-2 for the Roadrunners. A Hilltopper wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth scored the final run of the day making the final tally, 7-2, in favor of UTSA.

The Hilltoppers will head to Nashville, Tenn. for a midweek contest with the No. 4 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, April 4, starting at 6 p.m. CT at Hawkins Field.

