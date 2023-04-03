WKU Softball drops series to Charlotte

The WKU Softball team dropped the series against Charlotte 2-1 at the WKU Softball Complex.
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Apr. 2, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers dropped games two and three against the Charlotte 49ers at the WKU Softball Complex, giving the 49ers the 2-1 series win.

Game 1: WKU 3, CHARLOTTE 0

Picking up the only runs in the third, outfielder Brylee Hage knocked in a sacrifice-fly into center field to score home designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp to get the Hilltoppers on the board. Later in the inning, Kelsey Schmidt reached the bag off of a 49er throwing error, that later led TJ Webster and Taylor Davis across the plate safe for the final 3-0 score.

Webster went two-for-three in the box as the only Topper to have a multi-hit game of the day, while Faith Hegh, Davis, Hage, and Kelsey Schmidt all notched a hit from the batter’s box.

In the pitcher’s circle, right-hander Katie Gardner worked through a complete game and pitched a no-hitter through the fifth inning. The Bowling Green native completed her shutout with only one hit, walking three, and matching her season-high 10 strikeouts to the Charlotte batters.

Game 2: WKU 0, CHARLOTTE 11

As freshman Maddy Wood gained the second career start of her career in the circle, the 49ers got things moving quickly in the top frame. After a fielder’s choice turned into a Hilltopper error, the 49ers picked up two on the board. They later came by with an RBI triple and RBI single to finished the opening inning with a 5-0 lead.

In the second frame, an RBI double down the right field line left 6-0 on the board as redshirt-sophomore Kelsie Houchens came in for relief. Charlotte got the best of WKU, after two two-run home runs in the fifth inning, Wood reentered the ballgame before an RBI triple off a 49er bat solidified the 11-0 run-rule game.

Off the Hilltopper bats, Hage, Randi Drinnon, and Abby Newman all pulled out singles in the contest to break up a Charlotte no-hitter. Split work between Wood and Houchens in the dirt, the two pulled together for only two walks and two strikeouts.

Game 3: WKU 3, CHARLOTTE 6

The 49ers got going in the first frame with a solo shot over the left field wall from their leadoff. Charlotte later came back in the second inning for two back-to-back home runs to take an early 3-0 lead.

As the Hilltoppers were up to bat in the fourth, shortstop TJ Webster found the right field line corner as the 49er outfield shifted left. Webster picked up her first career [inside the park] home run on a 1-1 count at the plate, as Abby Newman and Kaytlan Kemp crossed the plate before Webster sprinted down the line and beat out the throw at home. In the fifth inning, the 49ers knocked in an RBI double before a two-run home run in left field solidified the 6-3 score in the sixth frame.

Battling back, the Hilltoppers loaded up the bases in the bottom of the seventh as Jessica Bush took over a battling 15-pitch at-bat, but came up empty handed. In the pitcher’s circle, right-hander Katie Gardner worked through six innings drawing no walks in the process. With six strikeouts, she gave up nine hits on four earned runs.

Maddy Wood later came in for relief in the top of seven, only giving up two hits.

The Hilltoppers are back at the WKU Softball Complex Tuesday evening, for their rescheduled match up with Indiana. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

