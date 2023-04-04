Antonio Reeves to test NBA waters, retain college eligibility

May 31 is deadline to return to UK
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, but will retain his college eligibility, the school announced on Tuesday.

Reeves, who transferred from Illinois State, averaged 14.4 points per game last season, second most for the Wildcats. His 80 three-pointers led UK.

“I’ve spent time thinking about what’s best for me and my future,” Reeves added. “I’ve determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time. I’ve always dreamt of becoming a professional basketball player, and I am focused on fulfilling that dream but I’m keeping my options open.”

Reeves was named the SEC’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year this past season, leading the Wildcats in scoring in 13 games, including a career-high 37 at Arkansas.

