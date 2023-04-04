BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cloudy skies will dominate our viewing area throughout most of the morning commute. Temperatures will remain mild though with highs topping out in the lower 80s later!

Breezy and warm today, strong to severe storms possible tomorrow! (wbko)

We’ll see a break from the cloud coverage through the afternoon, but more clouds will roll in later tonight. Soak up the sunshine while we have it, because we are once again looking at the potential for strong to severe storms into Wednesday. The threat for straight line damaging winds, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes has increased within the past 24 hours. Our viewing area is now under an enhanced risk for severe storms on Wednesday - that’s a level 3 out of 5! A few power outages and tree damage will occur. Frequent lightning is also expected. The severe weather threat will exist from 1pm-9pm.

