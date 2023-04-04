Demand, cut in production causes gas prices in Kentucky to climb

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gas prices in the southcentral Kentucky area are up by more than 20 cents compared to last week.

The average for regular gas in the area rose 20 cents the past week with the average price in Bowling Green now at $3.28.

Average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.233 Elizabethtown

$3.468 Louisville

$3.074 Owensboro

$3.242 Paducah

“You’ll see prices in the within the Commonwealth fluctuate. Places like Louisville and Bowling Green are going to have higher prices than more rural areas of the state. And again, that comes into play with supply and demand. There’s other issues, state and local taxes, those are different from area to area,” said Lynda Lambert, Media Spokesperson for AAA East Central.

One reason for the uptick is that OPEC announced that it was cutting production by 1 million barrels a day through the end of 2023.

“Now, the price of crude oil accounts for about 50-60% of the cost of a gallon of gasoline. For the last few months, the price of crude oil has been hovering around 70 to $72 a barrel. Now we’re up over $80 a barrel,” explained Lambert.

Today’s national average is 11 cents more than a month ago but 69 cents less than a year ago.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.