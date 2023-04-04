Glasgow Police Searching for Missing Juvenile

GLASGOW Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are currently asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Georgeo Saucedo was last seen on Davis Street.

He is a White male with brown hair who is 5′9, and weighs 120 lbs.

He was wearing a burgundy joggers with a grey hoodie.

If you have any information please call 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 and speak with Sgt. Cameron Murrell.

