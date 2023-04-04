Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday

Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday, April 8.
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday, April 8.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - With Spring Break tourism underway in southcentral Kentucky, Hart County has another unique event to possibly add to your to-do list this week.

The annual Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale is Saturday, April 8, at the Hart County Fairgrounds, located at 2184 South Dixie Highway, Munfordville. The sale begins at 9 a.m.

More than 600 Amish families live throughout Hart County and more than 100 Amish businesses are scattered from Horse Cave to Cub Run.

See below for more about Hart County’s Amish community and a printable copy of the map:

Map of Amish businesses, etc. in Hart County
Map of Amish businesses, etc. in Hart County(Hart County Tourism)

