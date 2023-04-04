‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Teresa's thrift store will move to the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center following...
St. Teresa’s Thrift Store finds a new home in Fairview Plaza
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Suspects wanted in Southern Kentucky drug case arrested this weekend
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
According to Warren County EMA, I-65 southbound at the 26-mile marker had to be shut down for a...
Semi fire on I-65 backs up traffic
Glasgow Police say officers located a vehicle being operated by Nathaniel Vincent, and...
Glasgow man arrested following police pursuit

Latest News

This map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil plan opponents lose 1st fight over Willow project
This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Darryl Barwick, who...
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Ex-Maryland political aide captured, wounded after manhunt
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Sunday’s NCAA women’s title game draws record TV audience