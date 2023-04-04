KSP investigating fire in Greenville
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are reporting they suspect foul play after initial investigations into a fire in Greenville on Tuesday.
KSP were requested to investigate the fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at a fire at 2900 KY-181 North where a fire started inside a rental apartment.
A woman was injured and taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.