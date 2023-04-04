KY 98 bridge in Allen County has reopened

Allen County Bridge Closed Due to Hole Developing in Deck
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The bridge over Barren River Lake on KY 98 near mile point 8.7 in Allen County has reopened following a temporary closure.

The detour signs and message boards have been taken down.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet bridge inspectors were notified of a possible issue with the bridge on March 23.

A team of inspectors was dispatched to survey the bridge.

Upon inspection, multiple locations of damage were discovered on the bridge deck.

Out of caution the inspectors closed the bridge until repairs could be made to prevent any possible damage to vehicles.

The bridge inspectors noted these types of issues are common and just byproducts of an aging structure.

Bridges are fully inspected every two years unless bridge inspectors determine a bridge should be inspected more frequently, according to the KYTC.

