Mammoth Cave National Park to hold litter pickup day for Earth Day

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will celebrate Earth Day and National Volunteer Week by hosting a volunteer litter pickup on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Event volunteers will work alongside park staff to pick up litter along roadways, trails, and visitor use areas for a spring clean-up.

To learn more about this Earth Day Event or to sign up with the park, visit volunteer.gov.

Volunteers should meet at the lower open picnic shelter in the main Mammoth Cave picnic area near the visitor center for check-in and orientation at 8 a.m.

Tools and safety gear will be provided by the park, but volunteers should wear sturdy footwear, dress for outdoor weather conditions, and bring their own water and snacks.

The work is weather dependent.

Check the park website for current weather conditions and program updates.

For questions, contact the Volunteer Office by email at MACA_VIP@nps.gov or call 270-758-2141.

