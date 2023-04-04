Tickets for Barbasol Championship now on sale

Barbasol Championship
Barbasol Championship(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets for the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship are on sale now.

For the fifth time, the Barbasol Championship will bring the PGA tour to the Bluegrass this summer.

“There’s only 44 of these PGA Tour events in the world. So how cool is it to have one right here in our backyard?” said Tournament Director Darren Nelson.

Players will compete for a championship prize of close to $4 million over four days.

Starting Tuesday, you can grab your tickets to see it in person. And some Kentuckians can get them for free.

“We definitely want to support our military, veterans, first responders and our teachers and educators,” Nelson said.

Nelson says kids aged 15 and under are admitted free as well. He says it’s a great event for the whole family to come out to.

“We had a family day on Saturday. Last year on saturday morning, we had kids getting their faces painted, we had UK cheerleaders out there. Lots of fun stuff out there,” Nelson said.

They are also providing a unique experience to golfing fans.

“The access you get to these players; we call every ticket a front-row seat at the Barbasol Championship,” Nelson said. “You can get right up against the ropes. You can hear the conversations between the players and their caddies.”

Nelson hopes they will bring in people of all ages to enjoy this year’s tournament, and their footprint will continue to grow.

This year’s tournament runs from July 13 to 16.

VIP and general admission tickets are available at barbasolchampionship.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Kyle Tarry, 29 of Tompkinsville
Tompkinsville man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Suspects wanted in Southern Kentucky drug case arrested this weekend
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
Glasgow Kentucky police are searching for a missing juvenile
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
St. Teresa's thrift store will move to the Fairview Plaza Shopping Center following...
St. Teresa’s Thrift Store finds a new home in Fairview Plaza

Latest News

Gas prices climb in the Commonwealth
Demand, cut in production causes gas prices in Kentucky to climb
Party for the Planet returns to Louisville Zoo
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday, April 8.
Hart County Amish Spring Consignment Sale takes place Saturday
Police respond.
KSP investigating fire in Greenville
Allen County Bridge Closed Due to Hole Developing in Deck
KY 98 bridge in Allen County has reopened