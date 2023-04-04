Tompkinsville man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A domestic complaint sends Tompkinsville Police Department officers with the to an apartment complex on March 29.

According to court documents, once on the scene, police say the caller told them that she had been shot in the back of the head by her husband, 29-year-old Jared Kyle Tarry.

The victim told police that Tarry was still inside the residence at which point the victim was advised to get into the back of one of the police cruisers for safety.

According to police, they were able to take Tarry into custody without further incident.

Court documents state Tarry told police that he was in the bathroom when he heard a gunshot and said the next thing he knew was the victim had called 911 blaming the gunshot on him.

The victim told police, while in an ambulance, that Tarry had come home drunk and yelling at her for no reason.

The victim says as she was in one of the bedrooms of the apartment gathering belongings to leave, that is when Tarry raised a gun and shot her in the back of the head, all this while a 1 1/2-year-old child sitting on the bed in the room.

During a search of the residence, police say they found blood in various places around the apartment as well as a handgun and other firearms, according to the arrest citation.

Officers performed a gunshot residue kit on Tarry’s hands as well as a preliminary breath test for alcohol.

Tarry was taken to the Barren County Detention Center and charged with Attempted Murder (Domestic Violence) and Wanton Endangerment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday April 4.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.