Tri-County Electric prepares for more severe weather, potential power outages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Another severe storm has been predicted this week, leading area electric companies to prepare for the restoration of customers’ power.

Tri-County’s emergency response plan includes preparations for wind and rain storms, predictions for what customers will be hit the hardest by severe weather, a log of emergency materials, and contingency plans for different levels of emergencies.

The plan also houses important contacts in the event that Tri-County needs to call on assistance from other power companies.

“We have a formal emergency response plan, it contains contacts of all the different agencies, co-ops, contractors, etc. like that that we might need to contact for various types of emergencies,” said Jim Beecham, director of Operations and Engineering for Tri-County Electric.

As well as the emergency response plan, Beecham says that all company vehicles are filled with fuel, necessary devices are charged, and staffing is increased in the days leading up to an emergency weather event.

When power is lost, Beecham says that any outage that causes a potential danger to the public, like power lost at a water treatment facility, will always be prioritized. After those are handled, areas on their outage map that contain the highest population density of lost power are next in line.

Beecham said, “We have an outage management system, so it knows where every customer is attached, where every transformer, pole, line is. And it can basically predict what devices are out, depending on how the calls come in.”

70 phone lines are in place to take calls from customers that experience outages. Beecham says that as the calls come in, they are logged on the outage management system. Customers are encouraged to use the automated system to make the power company aware of their outage, rather than wait for a representative.

While crews are prepared for the latest in a long line of weather emergencies, Beecham says that the frequency of these events is unprecedented.

“Every storm is a little bit different, but it does seem like the events have been a little bit more frequent and a little bit more extreme in the last few months,” said Beecham. “And obviously we’re preparing for it, I mean every time we go through something like that, we do a post-event review and analysis to look at how we responded, and what we can be better at.”

