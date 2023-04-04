WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales

A group of orcas was caught on camera attacking gray whales in Monterey Bay. (Source:: KSBW)
By Tom Lopez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSBW) – A drone captured a rare moment out at sea on video.

More than 30 orcas attacked two gray whales in Monterey Bay last week.

Evan Brodsky, a member of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, just happened to witness the attack and was able to record it.

“I have never witnessed anything like this in my life,” he said.

Brodsky, who’s been on boats since he was a child, said it’s not unusual for killer whales to prey on the calves of grey whales in the spring.

But marine biologist Isaak Haberman said it’s not common for the orcas to attack adult gray whales so early in the season. He said they normally look to prey on seals, sea lions and dolphins instead.

“Personally, this is a very special encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The witnesses said the attack lasted for about six hours before the gray whales split up and escaped to shallower waters.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

