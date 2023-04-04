WKU Baseball heads on the road to take on No. 4 Vanderbilt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball is set for another midweek road test against No. 4 Vanderbilt tomorrow night beginning at 6 p.m. CT at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.

THE SCHEDULE

• WKU Baseball is set to face No. 4 Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 4 at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.

LAST TIME OUT

• The Hilltoppers dropped all three games in their weekend series at (RV) UTSA last weekend in San Antonio, Texas.• WKU lost back-to-back one-run games on Friday and Saturday before falling in the series finale, 7-2, on Sunday.

DOUBLE TIME

• Through 29 games the Hilltopper offense is top six in the nation and leads all of C-USA in doubles (68), while also being at the top of the league in doubles per game (2.3).

• The top three spots of the C-USA doubles leaders belong to Hilltoppers in INF Drew Reckart (12), OF Ty Crittenberger (10), and INF Tristin Garcia (10).

TOP OF THE CHARTS

• Only 17 C-USA players are hitting .340 or better through the first seven weeks of the season and WKU carries three of them in

Drew Reckart (.374), OF Ty Crittenberger (.347) and INF Tristin Garcia (.340) who rank 6th, 13th, and 17th in the league thus far.

• The Hilltoppers rank 3rd in C-USA in batting average (.304) as a team.

MOUND MARVELS

• WKU ranks 2nd in the league in saves (8) while ranking 3rd in the conference in opponent batting average (.249) and the staff has only surrendered 23 home runs through 26 games, ranking 4th in C-USA.

• LHP Devyn Terbrak ranks 5th in C-USA with a 2.83 ERA while owning the 11th-most strikeouts with 37.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

• WKU’s offense currently leads all of C-USA in sacrifice bunts (29), almost doubling the next best team, UAB (15), while ranking as one of the top five teams in the nation in the category.

• The top three C-USA leaders in sacrifice bunts are all Hilltoppers in AJ Fiechter (6), Kirk Liebert (5), and Aidan Gilroy (4).

SERIES HISTORY

• WKU and Vanderbilt have met 101 times in program history, with the Commodores owning a 66-33-2 all-time series edge.

• The teams met once last season with Vanderbilt coming out with the 7-4 win over WKU in Nashville, Tenn. The Hilltoppers last defeated the Commodores in 2014 when they took a 3-2 decision in Nasville, Tenn.

SCOUTING THE HILLTOPPERS

• WKU is 16-13 on the season after dropping its weekend series at (RV) UTSA last weekend.• Offensively, seven Hilltoppers are hitting .300 or better with

Drew Reckart (.374), OF Ty Crittenberger (.347), and INF Tristin Garcia (.340) leading the charge.

• On the mound, WKU has compiled a 4.82 team ERA while striking out 243 batters in 250.0 innings of action.

SCOUTING THE COMMODORES

• No. 4 Vanderbilt is 23-5 on the year after sweeping Georgia this past weekend.

• At the plate, the Commodores have four players hitting .300 or better, led by Chris Maldonaldo who currently owns a .382 batting average.

• The Vanderbilt pitching staff has produced a 3.29 team ERA while recording 291 strikeouts in 252.0 frames.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.