WKU takes on No. 19 Indiana in midweek game

The Hilltoppers will take on Indiana Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball is back at the Complex as they host No. 19 Indiana (D1 Softball Poll), Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. CT for their second midweek of the season on The Hill.

The last meeting between the Tops and Hoosiers was a 4-3 victory for WKU in Bloomington, Ind. in 2006. The Hilltoppers and the Big Ten opponent have met four times in a 3-1 all-time series going to the Red and White.

In four games last week on The Hill, the Tops went 1-3, dropping their midweek to Belmont, and losing the series to Charlotte over the weekend.

In the first match up of two on Saturday, Katie Gardner worked through and shut out the C-USA 49ers on her home dirt with a 10-strikeout, three-walk performance. In Sunday’s series finale with Charlotte, TJ Webster found the right field corner to strike up an inside-the-park home run as the Charlotte defense shifted left. The first of her career, it tied up the ballgame, but ultimately WKU sufficed, 3-6.

Streaming will be available on the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network via Facebook Live for the Tuesday contest. Hilltopper letterwinner and HAF Executive Director Kat (Downing) Smith will be on the call, along with head volleyball coach Travis Hudson along as an analyst.

