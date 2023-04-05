Bowling Green Hot Rods front office previews Opening Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are beginning their quest for a third consecutive championship on the road against the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the reigning World Series Champion, Houston Astros, on Thursday, April 6.

Once they complete their first road trip, they will return home to host the Rome Braves, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, for their 2023 home opener on Tuesday, April 11.

Coming off of back-to-back championship seasons, Hot Rods fans have high hopes heading into this season.

“I think the expectation level is high, and I kind of have to temper that. We are looking forward to high-quality baseball and watching these guys develop because that is what this is all about,” said Eric Leach, the President, and Chief Operating Officer of Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Leach said that Opening Day for the Hot Rods is more than just about America’s pastime.

“Opening Day is always special, especially around this region,” said Leach. “For it to be opening up our 14th year here in Bowling Green, it is a tremendous asset to the community. I love the fact that we do so much more than baseball, but on Opening Day, there is something special about it. There is nothing like a hot dog, a cold drink, and enjoying the sounds of baseball.”

Leach said there are 14 members from last year’s championship roster returning this season.

The celebration from last season’s championship will continue on April 11. A replica 2023 SAL Championship ring will be given to the first 1000 fans that enter the gates of Bowling Green Ballpark.

“The ring is tremendous. It is bigger and better than ever,” said Leach. “It is also supposed to be a sunny and warm day, so the weather is going to be perfect to come on out to the ballpark.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at Bowling Green Ballpark.

For more information, you can visit the Hot Rods website.

