Crimestoppers: Thieves steal from cars at a local gym

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 21, the Bowing Police Department responded to a report of vehicles being broken into at a local gym.

In the surveillance footage, the suspects can be seen pulling into the parking lot. One gets out and goes to the targeted vehicles

Police say several items of personal and professional property were stolen. The vehicle of the suspects is described as a silver Toyota Tacoma and one suspect appears to be wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

