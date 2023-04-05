BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Storms Prediction Center now places our region in an ENHANCED RISK for Severe Weather.

FIRST ALERT: Straight line damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible

A line of strong thunderstorms will develop and move through South Central Kentucky Wednesday Afternoon and Evening. The arrival of these storms appears to be around 3-6 PM for areas west of I65 with a slow progression Eastward through out the evening. Primary threats will be damaging straight line winds, large hail, brief tornado spin ups and heavy downpours. As the front stalls Wednesday night, some areas east of Bowling Green could receive up to 1-2″ inch of rain. Behind the front much cooler temperatures will arrive. Highs will go from the low 80s Wednesday to upper 50s Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.