Glasgow Police arrest man during home search

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was charged with multiple drug charges Tuesday after police served a warrant for parole violation.

Justin Roach, 28, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Officers responded to a home on Lakeview Boulevard where they said they obtained consent to search the home and located marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, Suboxone and Heroin.

Roach was taken to the Barren County Detention Center and appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.