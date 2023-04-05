Hilltopper softball falls to No. 19 Indiana in midweek matchup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the Hilltopper defense held the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers to their lowest runs in nine games, WKU fell 0-3 to Indiana in front of a good midweek crowd at the WKU Softball Complex. Katie Gardner completed her tenth full seven-inning game which featured only two walks and a strikeout against the Big Ten’s best offense.

Four different Hilltoppers picked up hits on the evening, including fifth-year senior Faith Hegh, who leads the Tops’ offense with 41 hits on the year.

WKU 0, INDIANA 3

The Hoosiers moved fast; an RBI single got Indiana on the board early in the first inning before a second inning two-run home run over the left field wall finalized the box at 3-0.

Catcher Randi Drinnon collected the first hit of the evening for the Tops: a 0-1 blooper up the middle to reach first base. Faith Hegh came in in the bottom of the fourth inning for another single on a 1-1 count.

A night for the defense, WKU drew up two 1-2-3 innings, while forcing a double play and two hard shots down the right field line that first baseman, Jessica Bush, took unassisted. Stepping into a new role at third base, junior Kennedy Foote also made a well-earned defensive play: diving in to catch a pop-up bunt for the second out of the top of the fourth.

A big fifth inning to get runners into scoring position, Bush picked up a single on the left field wall with a full count before designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp shot a single up the middle for the Hilltoppers’ final two hits of the evening.

In the pitcher’s circle, right-hander Katie Gardner worked through seven innings drawing only two walks in the process. With a strikeout, she gave up six hits on three earned runs early in the ballgame.

WKU is headed on a seven-game road trip starting with a trip down to San Antonio, Texas to face the UTSA Roadrunners on their home turf for the first time in program history. First game of the three-game series is Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.