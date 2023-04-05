Hilltopper softball falls to No. 19 Indiana in midweek matchup

Kennedy Foote tags out runner sliding into third base
Kennedy Foote tags out runner sliding into third base(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the Hilltopper defense held the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers to their lowest runs in nine games, WKU fell 0-3 to Indiana in front of a good midweek crowd at the WKU Softball Complex. Katie Gardner completed her tenth full seven-inning game which featured only two walks and a strikeout against the Big Ten’s best offense.

Four different Hilltoppers picked up hits on the evening, including fifth-year senior Faith Hegh, who leads the Tops’ offense with 41 hits on the year. 

WKU 0, INDIANA 3

The Hoosiers moved fast; an RBI single got Indiana on the board early in the first inning before a second inning two-run home run over the left field wall finalized the box at 3-0.

Catcher Randi Drinnon collected the first hit of the evening for the Tops: a 0-1 blooper up the middle to reach first base. Faith Hegh came in in the bottom of the fourth inning for another single on a 1-1 count. 

A night for the defense, WKU drew up two 1-2-3 innings, while forcing a double play and two hard shots down the right field line that first baseman, Jessica Bush, took unassisted. Stepping into a new role at third base, junior Kennedy Foote also made a well-earned defensive play: diving in to catch a pop-up bunt for the second out of the top of the fourth. 

A big fifth inning to get runners into scoring position, Bush picked up a single on the left field wall with a full count before designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp shot a single up the middle for the Hilltoppers’ final two hits of the evening. 

In the pitcher’s circle, right-hander Katie Gardner worked through seven innings drawing only two walks in the process. With a strikeout, she gave up six hits on three earned runs early in the ballgame. 

WKU is headed on a seven-game road trip starting with a trip down to San Antonio, Texas to face the UTSA Roadrunners on their home turf for the first time in program history. First game of the three-game series is Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Kyle Tarry, 29 of Tompkinsville
Tompkinsville man charged with attempted murder after domestic incident
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Suspects wanted in Southern Kentucky drug case arrested this weekend
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
AM showers possible, then partly cloudy and warmer!
Glasgow Kentucky police are searching for a missing juvenile
UPDATE: Missing Glasgow teen found safe
Breezy and warm today, strong to severe storms possible tomorrow!
Breezy and warm today, strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

Latest News

Hot Rods host a free and open practice to the public
Hot Rods unveil 2023 roster and hold open practice to fans
Hilltoppers fall at No. 4 Vandy
WKU baseball falls at No. 4 Vanderbilt
Barbasol Championship
Tickets for Barbasol Championship now on sale
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Antonio Reeves to test NBA waters, retain college eligibility