Hilltoppers open seven-game road trip at UTSA

WKU softball starting lineup
WKU softball starting lineup(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From wrapping up two conference series and two midweeks, the WKU Hilltoppers open a seven-game road trip starting with a three-game series against the UTSA Roadrunners on their home field, the first visit to San Antonio in the program’s history. The Thursday-Saturday games will kick off Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. CT.

Only meeting the conference foe four times in history, the Hilltoppers hold the upper hand in all four contests. WKU last saw UTSA in the first game of the 2021 Conference USA Softball Tournament, hosted by WKU. They also met the Roadrunners back in 2019 for a three-game series in Bowling Green.

Last weekend on The Hill, WKU went 1-2 in front of their home crowd against Charlotte that included a 10-strikeout, three walk and one hit outing for right-hander Katie Gardner, and an inside-the-park home run for shortstop TJ Webster -- the first of her career. In the midweek, WKU fell to No. 19 Indiana, but the stellar Tops defense held them to their lowest trio of runs in nine games..

The games will be available to stream on CUSAtv.

